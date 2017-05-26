App
Stocks
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
May 26, 2017 11:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Taxman suspects NRIs of exchanging old notes for local citizens

Income tax department officials suspect NRIs are exchanging old notes that were hoarded by money operators and have sought some details about these depositors from the RBI.



Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) who exchanged scrapped old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes are under the lens of Income Tax (I-T) department officials who suspect of them exchanging the money on behalf local citizens, according to a report in Business Standard.

Sources were quoted as saying that Central Economic Intelligence Bureau (CEIB) informed the I-T department that old currency notes worth more than Rs 500 crore have been confiscated from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Gujarat since March 31.

NRIs were initially allowed to exchange old notes with the Reserve Bank of India till March 31, three months later than the deadline for Indian residents.

However, the deadline for NRIs was extended to June 30 with the condition that an individual can exchange a maximum of Rs 25,000.

Tax officials suspect NRIs are exchanging old notes that were hoarded by money operators and have sought some details about these NRIs from the RBI.

Officials however, believe that the confiscated notes did not form even one percent of an estimated Rs 70,000 crore in old notes which are still out of the banking system. So far, both the RBI as well as the government are tight-lipped about the amount of notes that have been returned to banks.

