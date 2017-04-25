App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Apr 25, 2017 03:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sweden keen to collaborate on climate issues

The minister met chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and the state environment minister Ramdas Kadam and discussed collaboration on climate change and sustainability solutions.

Sweden keen to collaborate on climate issues

Sweden is keen to collaborate with Maharashtra on waste management, smart cities, and renewable energy.

"I exchanged views with both the governments at the centre and in the state on global climate change efforts, ongoing international negotiations and the potential for bilateral cooperation," visiting Swedish deputy minister on climate Eva Svedling said here today.

The minister met chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and the state environment minister Ramdas Kadam and discussed collaboration on climate change and sustainability solutions.

"Sweden and our business are ready to work with India on the important transformation taking place, when it comes to smart and healthy cities, renewable energy and more," she told reporters here after addressing the students of the Welingkar Institute of Communication.

Swedish companies have advanced solutions for smart energy, urban transportation, waste management and air quality, she stressed. There are over a 100 Swedish companies operating in the state which could support the clean agenda. These companies employ over 1.8 lakh directly, and 1.3 million people indirectly, she said.

Her visit is a follow-up to the joint statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Swedish counterpart Stefan Lofven during his state visit to India last year.

"I have learnt and seen first-hand the potential and opportunities as well as the challenges faced by India, Maharashtra and Mumbai, in relation to climate change and sustainability. Climate change is a top priority for our government," Svedling said.

She also visited the dumping grounds at Govandi earlier in the day and took a ride on the Volvo hybrid city bus which is operating in Navi-Mumbai, which saves fuel up to 40 per cent in real operating conditions.

Sweden has long-term goals of reducing emissions by 70 per cent by 2030 from the 2010 levels, as well as becoming the first fossil fuel-free country by 2040, with net zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2045.

tags #climate change #Current Affairs #Devendra Fadnavis #Economy #Maharashtra #Sweden

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.