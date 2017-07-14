App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Jul 14, 2017 08:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Paddy sowing area up 4.5%; pulses rises 24% in kharif season

Sowing area under paddy has gone up by 4.5 percent to 126 lakh hectares, while pulses acreage has risen 24 percent to 74.61 lakh hectares so far in the kharif season.

Paddy sowing area up 4.5%; pulses rises 24% in kharif season

Sowing area under paddy has gone up by 4.5 percent to 126 lakh hectares, while pulses acreage has risen 24 percent to 74.61 lakh hectares so far in the kharif season, the Agriculture Ministry said on Friday.

Sowing in the kharif season normally begins with the onset of southwest monsoon and picks up pace from July. Paddy, tur, moong, urad, soyabean, sunflower seed and cotton are the main crops grown in this season.

"The total sown area as on July 14, 2017, as per reports received from states, stands at 563.17 lakh hectare as compared to 521.80 lakh hectare at this time last year," the ministry said in a statement.

Rice has been sown in 125.77 lakh hectares so far this kharif season against 120.32 lakh hectares in the same period last year.

Pulses acreage rose to 74.61 lakh hectares so far from 60.28 lakh hectares in the year-ago period.

Area under coverage for coarse cereals stood at 113.06 lakh hectares as against 98.79 lakh hectares.

Oilseeds area is down at 103.92 lakh hectares from 115.75 lakh hectares.

In case of cash crops, sugarcane has been sown in 47.94 lakh hectares so far this season as against 45.22 lakh hectares in the year-ago period.

Cotton acreage has risen to 90.88 lakh hectares as against 73.93 lakh hectares. Jute area is down to 6.98 lakh hectares from 7.51 lakh hectares.

With monsoon rains expected to be normal this year, the government is targeting yet another bumper foodgrain and horticulture production in the new crop year 2017-18. However, bumper production has resulted in fall in prices in the local markets, causing distress to farmers.

tags #agriculture #Economy

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.