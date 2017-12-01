Non-IT industries can become bigger employers for women in India: Report

Non-IT Industries have the opportunity to become a bigger employer for women in India, according to the AVTAR Group’s annual research report Viewport 2017. The report said that FMCG hiring rates of women at entry levels is 21 percent lower than IT/ITES and pharmaceuticals’ is 11 percent lower than IT/ITES.

“This could be because 30 percent of entry level roles in these industries are sales based and women are overlooked for these positions,” the report said. AVTAR is a firm specialising in diversity and workplace inclusion.

According to the findings of the report, the universal challenge of women’s workforce participation in sales among non-IT industries can be addressed with SUPTHAA Competency Model that emerged as a result of the study.

This year’s study states that, SUPTHAA – Survive, Urgency, Prospecting, Target Decision Makers, Hearing, Authoritativeness and Approval will shape the Indian gender diversity space by challenging stereotypes of women entering sales function.

The findings of VIEWPORT are a result of a survey conducted among 25 large organizations and 250 Senior Women Leaders to identify critical factors that can address the challenge of increasing women’s workforce participation in India.

Saundarya Rajesh, Founder – President, AVTAR Group said, “Intelligent pursuit of gender balance is critical for organizations in times such as these. While the IT/ITES sector is near balance at entry levels, the hiring rates for women in industries such as FMCG and pharma at entry levels are far below that of IT counterparts.”

The study was undertaken on two key social samples relevant to the cause – senior leaders in sales from Corporate India and successful women professionals in sales to get a 360-degree view of the perception.