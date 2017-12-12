App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Dec 12, 2017 06:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India’s factory output falls to 2.2 percent in October

Factory output measured by the index of industrial production (IIP) is the closest approximation for measuring economic activity in the country’s business landscape.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India’s industrial output slowed to 2.2 percent in October as compared with 3.8 percent a month ago.

Factory output measured by the index of industrial production (IIP) is the closest approximation for measuring economic activity in the country’s business landscape.

Manufacturing sector, which accounts for more than three-fourths of the entire index, grew 2.5 percent in October, compared with 3.4 percent growth in September, and 4.8 percent growth in October 2016, government data showed.

Capital goods output, which is a proxy to measure private sector investment activity, rose 6.8 percent in October compared with 7.4 percent in September.

Consumer durables output fell 6.9 percent in September, against a fall of 4.8 percent in the month before. In the same month last year, growth was 0.2 percent.

Mining production grew 0.2 percent in October from 1.0 percent in the same month last year.

Electricity production increased 3.2 percent in October as compared with 3.4 percent in September. Consumer non-durables grew 7.7 percent, from a fall of 3.0 percent a year ago.

tags #Economy #IIP #India #industrial output

most popular

Nearly 30 stocks where MFs raised stake more than doubled wealth in 2017; do you own any?

Nearly 30 stocks where MFs raised stake more than doubled wealth in 2017; do you own any?

ICICI Pru MF's Bharat 22 ETF saw redemption of over Rs 1,000 cr on first day of listing

ICICI Pru MF's Bharat 22 ETF saw redemption of over Rs 1,000 cr on first day of listing

New hydro power policy may ease repayment norms, ask states to buy 2.25% of demand

New hydro power policy may ease repayment norms, ask states to buy 2.25% of demand

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.