GST places 1,211 items under 4-tier slab panel, yet to fix gold and beedi rates

Moneycontrol News

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council on Thursday discussed the categorisation of all items and the legal panel needs some time to vet return and transition rules, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said.

Addressing the media post Thuesday's meeting, Jaitley said that the Council will discuss rates on the remaining items and services on Friday. The GST Council may meet again if final rates are not decided in the next 24 hours, he added.

Jaitley further said that the GST council will discuss gold and beedi rates on Friday. Till today fitment of rates under GST is done for 1,211 items, he said.

The GST Council on Thursday finalised tax rates of 80-90 percent of goods and services under the four slab structure with essential items of daily use being kept in the lowest bracket of 5 percent.

The other slabs are 12, 18 and 28 percent.

The complete details of the rates decided are likely to be available once the meeting gets over on Friday.

Various state finance ministers separately sought exemption on items like silk yarn, puja material, and handicraft items.

Jaitley was of the view that there should be minimum exemptions under the GST and should be provided for only if it is essential, a government official said.

Before the start of the meeting, Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac made a case for 5 percent tax on gold under the GST regime instead of 1 per cent being demanded by some quarters as he felt that the precious metal is not an essential commodity.

Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh sought zero levy on 'puja samagri' instead of the proposed 18 percent.

A few others are keen on only two rates for service tax - 12 per cent and 18 percent.

(With PTI inputs)