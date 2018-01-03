Cabinet nod to India, UK pact to improve public transport

The government today approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and London's transportation authority to improve public transport in the country.

The MoU is aimed at improving the overall public transport system, improve passenger services and promote the use of high capacity buses in India.

"The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the signing and implementation of the MoU between Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and 'Transport for London', a statutory body established under the Greater London Authority Act, 1999 (UK) to improve public transport in India," an official statement said.

It will go a long way in strengthening ties and promoting bilateral relations between India and the United Kingdom, the statement by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said.

It said the MoU will help in strengthening the integrated public transport for all.

This will help people from poorer strata of the society to have access to a quality public transport system, it added.