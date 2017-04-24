Vinati Organics Q4 PAT seen up 35.2% to Rs 40 cr: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March) earnings estimates for the Chemicals & Fertilisers sector. The brokerage house expects Vinati Organics to report net profit at 40 crore up 35.2% quarter-on-quarter.

Net Sales are expected to increase by 13.6 percent Q-o-Q (up 21 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 190 crore, according to HDFC Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 18.6 percent Q-o-Q (up 24 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 60 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.