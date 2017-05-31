App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
May 31, 2017 08:08 AM IST | Source: PTI

STC Q4 net profit falls to Rs 8 crore

The company recorded a profit of Rs 16.66 crore during January-March 2016, the company said in a BSE filing.

STC Q4 net profit falls to Rs 8 crore

Government-owned State Trading Corporation's net profit more than halved to Rs 7.95 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2017.

The company recorded a profit of Rs 16.66 crore during January-March 2016, the company said in a BSE filing.

The company's total income increased to Rs 2,885.34 crore in the reported quarter compared to Rs 728 crore in the year- ago period.

tags #BSE #earnings #Results #State Trading Corporation

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.