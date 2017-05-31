STC Q4 net profit falls to Rs 8 crore

Government-owned State Trading Corporation's net profit more than halved to Rs 7.95 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2017.

The company recorded a profit of Rs 16.66 crore during January-March 2016, the company said in a BSE filing.

The company's total income increased to Rs 2,885.34 crore in the reported quarter compared to Rs 728 crore in the year- ago period.