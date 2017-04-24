ITH, Tinplate among 4 cos that saw a good Q4 outing

While markets await the Q4 earnings announcement from Reliance Industries and Ultratech Cement, it is worth taking a look at some of the lesser known names whose numbers captured our attention over the weekend.

Coming on the back of a very substantial rally, the Rs 125 crore market cap Amal reported good numbers. The company was promoted by Piramal Group in 1974-75 while the controlling interest was sold to Atul of Lalbhai Group in 1985-86.

Amal is engaged in manufacturing and marketing bulk chemicals such as Sulphuric Acid and Oleum and their downstream products such as Sulphur Dioxide and Sulphur Trioxide. The valuation doesn’t lend comfort although a correction could make it look interesting.

Fag Bearing -- the 51 percent subsidiary of Germany-based Schaeffler Group -- also reported decent earnings on the back of margin improvement. The Indian subsidiary is the second-largest player in the bearings market with 15 percent market share. It is well-diversified across segments and is the market leader in the passenger vehicle segment. The industry is at an inflection point, and for risk-averse investors a stock like Fag offers mid teen earnings growth story.

International Travel House, an associate company of ITC Limited and which offers a full bouquet of travel services, also reported a performance worth taking note of. Despite a modest topline growth, significant improvement in operating margin aided a significant surge in profit.

The run-up in the past one year has been modest and the valuation looks reasonable seen in the context of the financial performance of

The Tinplate Company of India (TCIL), a subsidiary of Tata Steel. The company is a producer of tin coated and tin free sheets. It manufactures various grades of electrolytic tinplates, tin-free steel sheets and full hard cold rolled sheets (FHCR) used for metal packaging.

By far the largest application of tinplate is in packaging. Tinplate is primarily used for packaging foodstuffs and beverages, but it is also used in containers for oils, grease, paints, powdered, polishes, waxes, chemicals and many other products. Aerosol containers and caps and closures are also made from tinplate. The improved performance beckons attention.