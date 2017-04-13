Infosys announces dividend of Rs 14.75/share, to payout Rs 13,000 crore in FY18

Moneycontrol News

Information technology (IT) major Infosys on Thursday announced a dividend of Rs 14.75 per share for the financial year that ended on March 31, 2017.

The Bengaluru-based firm reported a profit of Rs 3,603 crore for the fourth quarter of FY17, while the revenue fell 0.88 percent to Rs 17,120 crore from Rs 17,273 in the previous quarter.

The company also reviewed and approved a revised capital allocation policy of the company. As part of the plan, the payout of free cash flow has been hiked to 70 percent of free cash flow, including by way of dividend or share buyback.

Additionally, an amount of Rs 13,000 crore will be paid out to shareholders during the current financial year.

According to average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18, profit was expected at Rs 3,570 crore on revenue of Rs 17,235 crore for the quarter.

Dollar revenue during the quarter stood at USD 2569 million, a growth of 0.7 percent over USD 2551 million in December quarter, which was slightly lower than analysts' forecast of USD 2,584 million.

Analysts missed on dollar revenue guidance as it expects its FY18 constant currency dollar revenue growth at 6.5-8.5 percent, which was lower than analysts' forecast of 7-9 percent.