HPL Electric and Power posts 16% rise in March quarter profit

HPL Electric and Power has reported a 16 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 11.1 crore for the March quarter.

The electric equipment maker had reported a net profit of Rs 9.6 crore during the previous quarter, HPL Electric and Power said in a statement.

The company got listed in October last year.

Revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 300.6 crore as against Rs 227.5 crore in the October-December previous fiscal, up 32 per cent.

"Fourth quarter turned out to be the third successive quarter in which we displayed sequential revenue growth and higher margins," HPL Electric Joint Managing Director Gautam Seth said.