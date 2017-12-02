I'm happy Infosys has appointed Parekh as Chief. My best wishes to him: NRN

Infosys said today that its Board of Directors has appointed Salil S Parekh as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director (CEO & MD) of the company effective January 2, 2018.

The appointment ends a nearly four-month long search for the top job at India’s second largest IT services firm.

In a brief note, founder NR Narayana Murthy said: “I am happy that Infosys has appointed Mr. Salil Parekh as the CEO. My best wishes to him.”



Congratulations Salil and look forward to your transformational leadership at Infosys! https://t.co/8kLkDwZVtp

— Nandan Nilekani (@NandanNilekani) December 2, 2017

In a tweet, Nandan Nilekani also welcomed Parekh.

Salil is an impressive choice for the job. He has a very strong IT services and consulting pedigree, which is proven with many years of technology and business leadership experience," said Phil Fersht, CEO and Chief Analyst at research firm HfS Research.

Fersht also added that Parekh has extensive working experience across Ameican, European and Indian work cultures - which is critical for Infosys. He has a very strong reputation within Capgemini's financial services business and can help grow Infosys' consulting approach, which is key to the firm's growth, he said.

"Personally, I think this is the right balance - he brings experience from competitor Capgemini, which has strong consulting and delivery businesses, and he won't try and disrupt the Infosys culture as aggressively as Vishal Sikka. He'll bring in some new ideas, some new leadership talent, but would unlikely make huge changes, especially with Pravin staying on as COO."

Sanchit Vir Gogia, CEO and Chief Analyst at Greyhound Research said that Salil is a great choice, with a great hold on the yesterday, today and tomorrow of the business.

"The only thing that is common between Vishal and him that they had not been the CEO of a publicly listed firm before their appointment to Infosys."

What works in his favour is that Salil will have a cover in the form of Nandan, who is also very close to founder NR Narayana Murthy. Mentorship from the co-founders was totally missing for Vishal, added Gogia.

Salil has a great eye for detail, and is a good conversation holder on digital, cloud and the IT modernisation story, said Gogia.

Peter Bendor-Samuel, CEO,CEO, Everest Group, said: "I think Salil will do a fine job as CEO at Infosys, he was an unexpected selection, however, the board has selected a talented industry executive who is well positioned to continue the existing Infosys strategy. He is not as flamboyant as some of the past Infosys executives but brings experience in building a consulting lead global service transformation business which leverages Indian talent."