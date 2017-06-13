Tata Motors appoints Girish Wagh in Pisharody's place as head of commercial vehicles

Less than ten days after one of Tata Motors senior most executives Ravindra Pisharody resigned from the company Girish Wagh, another Tata Motors veteran, has been appointed to replace him.

“Girish Wagh will take charge of the new responsibilities with immediate effect and will closely work with Ravindra Pisharody for a smooth transition”, said a statement from the company.

Wagh, who was the man behind two crucial projects of Tata Motors – Ace and Nano – had been moved to the head of product line of medium and heavy commercial vehicles as part of the company’s internal restructuring.

Girish Wagh (Dressed in black/blue) played an instrumental part in the roll-out of the Nano.

The replacement of Wagh as the head of product line MHCV will be announced in due course. In the meanwhile, he will continue to oversee the MHCV related scope of responsibilities, the statement added.

Pisharody’s exit was a first in nearly six years that an executive director of Tata Motors resigned abruptly especially when his tenure was extended only a few months ago. Pisharody, who spent nearly 10 years with Tata Motors, was fighting on two fronts, competition and the cyclical slowdown.

From a high of 58 percent market share seven years ago, Tata Motors’ domestic CV share slumped to 43 percent last year, according to the SIAM data. New entrants like Daimler, Scania, Volvo, MAN and traditional rivals like Mahindra & Mahindra and Eicher have closed in on Tata Motors market share.