you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Jun 02, 2017 01:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Paytm becomes India's second largest train ticket booking platform

Paytm also expects to clock over 3X growth in number of train tickets booked through its platform this financial year

Moneycontrol News

Digital payments firm Paytm today announced that its customers have booked over one million train tickets in a month, making it country’s second largest rail ticket booking platform after IRCTC.

The company had launched online train ticket bookings in partnership with IRCTC in October 2016. Currently, 90 percent of the train ticket bookings on the platform are done via mobile.

Paytm also expects to clock over 3X growth in the number of train tickets booked through its platform this financial year.

Commenting on the development, Paytm’s Abhishek Rajan said, “Our partnership with IRCTC is a major leap towards bringing the trusted and convenient Paytm experience to train tickets booking.”

“We are extremely overwhelmed by the response received for train ticket bookings on Paytm in last 6 months,” he added.

The company is in a process of expanding its operations under which it plans to scale up its travel marketplace team of 150+ members to 250 members.

The company sold more than 10 million tickets in FY 2017 and is now aiming to become country’s largest travel booking destination.

tags #IRCTC #PayTm #Startup #Vijay Shekhar Sharma

