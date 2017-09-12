App
Sep 12, 2017 08:00 PM IST

Oppo A71, priced at Rs 12,990 launched in India

The model has a 5.2 inch FT HD display with 1280*720 pixel resolution

Moneycontrol News

Oppo has launched A71, a mid-budget smartphone in the Indian market. The phone will be available through both retail stores and e-commerce sites such as Flipkart, Amazon and Paytm from today.

The A71 comes with a metallic unibody design. The gliding electro face and nano silver technology strengthens the mobile’s body and makes it delicate to touch.

The model has a 5.2 inch FT HD display with 1280*720 pixel resolution. The model comes with a MediaTek MT6750 octa-core processor and has 3 GB RAM memory and an internal storage of 16 GB that can be expanded to 256 GB.

The Android Nougat 7.1.2 operating system in the phone comes with Oppo’s own Color OS 3.1 UI on top.

The Oppo A71 has a 13MP rear camera that has 1/3.06 sensor giving better picture even during night. The 5MP front camera comes with LED flash. The fast charging phone comes with a 3000 mAh battery. It also has other features including split screen and eye protecting display.

The model which is aimed to capture the mid budget smart phone market is priced at Rs 12,990. Presently the phone will be available in two colour variants i.e. black and gold.

