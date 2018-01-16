OnePlus under scanner after customers complain about their credit card details being misused

OnePlus is never out of news irrespective of the fact whether it is good or bad. In the latest episode it has been reported by consumers that their credit card details have been stolen from the company website.

Many users of OnePlus have reported fraudulent transactions on their credit cards. This according to them started after they made purchases through the official OnePlus website. Some customers who had used their credit cards to buy products from the official website have also claimed that multiple unauthorised transactions were noticed on their accounts.

The issue came to notice after the Chinese tech giant conducted a poll on the OnePlus forum about whether the customers had faced fraudulent charges after any transactions on OnePlus. Many customers responded to this and claimed that they had, in fact, faced such problems, particularly in the last two months.

“I literally purchased the Sandstone Oneplus 5t on Tuesday on a credit card that I NEVER take out of the house…I have just had a call from the credit card fraud team to advise someone has attempted to use my card at Currys (Dixons Group Electrical) in London for £900. That is ONE HELL of a coincidence, especially as the only time I have used the card with a retailer in the last year was with OnePlus a few days back,” wrote one customer in regard with the issue.

The company has now responded to this claiming that they give utmost importance to the security of their customers and that an investigation has been initiated. “At OnePlus, we take information privacy extremely seriously. Over the weekend, members of the OnePlus community reported cases of unknown credit card transactions occurring on their credit cards post-purchase from Oneplus.net. We immediately began to investigate as a matter of urgency and will keep you updated,” read the company statement that appeared on the forum.

However, the issue is certain to hurt the reliability of the Chinese brand that was in news recently for allegedly allowing access to customer data to Chinese authorities.