App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Jan 16, 2018 05:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

OnePlus under scanner after customers complain about their credit card details being misused

The issue came to notice after the Chinese tech giant conducted a poll on the OnePlus forum about whether the customers had faced fraudulent charges after any transactions on OnePlus.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

OnePlus is never out of news irrespective of the fact whether it is good or bad. In the latest episode it has been reported by consumers that their credit card details have been stolen from the company website.

Many users of OnePlus have reported fraudulent transactions on their credit cards. This according to them started after they made purchases through the official OnePlus website. Some customers who had used their credit cards to buy products from the official website have also claimed that multiple unauthorised transactions were noticed on their accounts.

The issue came to notice after the Chinese tech giant conducted a poll on the OnePlus forum about whether the customers had faced fraudulent charges after any transactions on OnePlus. Many customers responded to this and claimed that they had, in fact, faced such problems, particularly in the last two months.

“I literally purchased the Sandstone Oneplus 5t on Tuesday on a credit card that I NEVER take out of the house…I have just had a call from the credit card fraud team to advise someone has attempted to use my card at Currys (Dixons Group Electrical) in London for £900. That is ONE HELL of a coincidence, especially as the only time I have used the card with a retailer in the last year was with OnePlus a few days back,” wrote one customer in regard with the issue.

related news

The company has now responded to this claiming that they give utmost importance to the security of their customers and that an investigation has been initiated. “At OnePlus, we take information privacy extremely seriously. Over the weekend, members of the OnePlus community reported cases of unknown credit card transactions occurring on their credit cards post-purchase from Oneplus.net. We immediately began to investigate as a matter of urgency and will keep you updated,” read the company statement that appeared on the forum.

However, the issue is certain to hurt the reliability of the Chinese brand that was in news recently for allegedly allowing access to customer data to Chinese authorities.

tags #OnePlus #Technology

most popular

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.