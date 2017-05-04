App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 04, 2017 09:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

CBI arrests REI Agro chairman, promoter

The CBI today arrested the chairman of REI Agro along with a promoter of the company in connection with an alleged bank loan fraud of Rs 3,871 crore.

CBI arrests REI Agro chairman, promoter

The CBI today arrested the chairman of REI Agro along with a promoter of the company in connection with an alleged bank loan fraud of Rs 3,871 crore.

Chairman Sanjay Jhunjhunwala, who was facing a Red Corner Notice issued by the United Arab Emirates, was arrested after he returned from abroad.

The CBI had also issued a Look Out Circular against him.

Promoter Sandip Jhunjhunwala was also arrested by the agency here today.

The agency had registered a case against them and the Kolkata-based REI Agro, which deals with Basmati rice exports, in October 2015.

The action was taken on the complaint from a consortium of 14 banks led by UCO Bank.

It was alleged that the company had defrauded the banks to the extent of Rs 3,871 crore since 2013 through conspiracy, cheating and forgery, the spokesperson said.

It is alleged that the company cheated the banks using 150 shell companies, on the basis of fixed commission, through a group of brokers by creating false invoice, documents of money transfers for non-existent transactions, CBI sources said.

They said Jhunjhunwala was also facing a case of misappropriation of AED 160 million for which the UAE authorities had issued a Red Corner Notice against him.

tags #Business #Rei Agro

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.