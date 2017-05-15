May 15, 2017 11:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Ujaas Energy gets contract of 1768kwp from WBPDCL
UJAAS has received letter of award of contract for 1768kwp from West Bengal Power Development Corporation Limited (WBPDCL) for ' Design & Engineering, Manufacture/ Procurement, Testing, Supply, Installation & Commissioning of Grid Connected Rooftop Solar PV Power Plants' at different buildings of Plants and Township of West Bengal Power Development Corporation Limited (WBPDCL).Source : BSE