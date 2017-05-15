App
May 15, 2017 11:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ujaas Energy gets contract of 1768kwp from WBPDCL

UJAAS has received letter of award of contract for 1768kwp from West Bengal Power Development Corporation for ' Design & Engineering, Manufacture/ Procurement, Testing, Supply, Installation & Commissioning of Grid Connected Rooftop Solar PV Power Plants' at different buildings of Plants and Township of West Bengal Power Development Corporation.

Ujaas Energy gets contract of 1768kwp from WBPDCL
UJAAS has received letter of award of contract for 1768kwp from West Bengal Power Development Corporation Limited (WBPDCL) for ' Design & Engineering, Manufacture/ Procurement, Testing, Supply, Installation & Commissioning of Grid Connected Rooftop Solar PV Power Plants' at different buildings of Plants and Township of West Bengal Power Development Corporation Limited (WBPDCL).Source : BSE

