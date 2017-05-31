App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 31, 2017 09:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ravindra Tradin director P Uma Shankar resigns

This is inform you that, Mr. P Uma Shankar tendered resignation from the office of Independent Director of the Company with effect from May 30, 2017.

Ravindra Tradin director P Uma Shankar resigns
Disclosure pursuant to Clause 7 of Part A of Schedule III of Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, is hereby made that, Mr. P Uma Shankar tendered resignation from the office of Independent Director of the Company with effect from May 30, 2017, due to other prior commitments and preoccupation.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.