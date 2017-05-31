May 31, 2017 09:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Ravindra Tradin director P Uma Shankar resigns
This is inform you that, Mr. P Uma Shankar tendered resignation from the office of Independent Director of the Company with effect from May 30, 2017.
Disclosure pursuant to Clause 7 of Part A of Schedule III of Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, is hereby made that, Mr. P Uma Shankar tendered resignation from the office of Independent Director of the Company with effect from May 30, 2017, due to other prior commitments and preoccupation.Source : BSE