Megri Soft's appoints Pratima Yadav as company secretary & CO

Pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that Ms. Pratima Yadav, Associate Company Secretary has been appointed as 'Company Secretary ' of the Company w.e.f. 20th November, 2017.The Brief profile of Ms. Pratima Yadav, Company Secretary is enclosed herewith (Annexure 1) for your Kind perusal.Source : BSE