Axis Rail India' appoints Amit Bansal as CEO

In compliance with the provisions of Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to apprise your good office that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e., 17th November 2017 at 5:30 P.M, has changed the designation of Mr. Amit Bansal from Director of the company to CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER (CEO) of the company with effect from November 17, 2017. Further, Mr. Ranjan Kapoor has resigned from the post of Whole Time Director of the company w.e.f. 17/11/2017.Source : BSE