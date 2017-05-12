App
May 12, 2017 09:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Archit Organosy's appoints Archit Amin as director

Please note that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Friday, 12th May, 2017 has, subject to the approval of members at the ensuing general meeting, appointed Mr. Archit Amin (DIN: 01681638) as a Whole Time Director for a period of three years w.e.f. 12th May, 2017.Necessary information as required under Regulation 30 read with Schedule III is enclosed herewith.Source : BSE

