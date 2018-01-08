Adani Ports dredging fleet emerges as India's largest: APSEZ

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone today said it has added two new dredgers to become the largest fleet in the country.

"Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ), India's largest port developer and part of Adani Group today announced the addition of two new 8000 m3 Trailing Suction Hopper Dredgers (TSHDs)," the company said in a statement.

These dredgers are among the largest in the Indian Fleet of TSHDs, the company said.

The Royal IHC, a world leader in dredge building, designed and engineered the state-of-the-art TSHDs as per APSEZ specifications and delivered it to the Adani team at Holland last month, the company said, adding that both the dredgers have arrived at Adani's Hazira Port after their maiden voyage through the Suez Canal route.

"We at Adani are proud to dedicate the two new dredgers to the nation, taking our fleet strength to 19 dredgers; it is the largest dredging fleet in the country. This will substantially increase our capacity for dredging in APSEZ.

"These TSHDs are a big asset, as they will also support dredging efforts in other Indian Ports and will further facilitate in Port led initiatives of the Government," said Karan Adani, CEO, APSEZ.

Adani Hazira Port Pvt Ltd (AHPPL) is strategically located close to the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) along the West coast, which accounts for a major part of the country's trade.

The port handles all types of cargo including bulk, break-bulk, bulk liquid chemicals, petroleum products & edible oil, containers, automotive and crude.