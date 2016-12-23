India growth story intact; 3 Fed hikes unlikely: Citi

Willem H Buiter, Global Chief Economist, Citi is of the belief that the demonetisation process in India will only have a minor impact on growth and will not alter the underlying India growth story.

Demonetisation could be just a small currency pimple on growth, he said. It should have been an act of surprise but only when new cash was ready.

Sharing his view on global growth and US economy, he said although global growth could be a bit stronger in 2017, there are risks to the downside. Meanwhile, emerging markets would perform slightly better than advanced economies in 2017, said Buiter.

With regards to the US dollar, he said if fiscal stimulus as promised by Donald Trump goes through the Congress then it would push the dollar higher.

Moreover, he does not think US Federal Reserve will go through three hikes as proposed. More rates will be seen in 2018 than 2017, he said.



more to come