India growth story intact; 3 Fed hikes unlikely: Citi

Willem H Buiter, Global Chief Economist, Citi is of the belief that the demonetisation process in India will only have a minor impact on growth and will not alter the underlying India growth story.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap SME Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Markets » FII View

Dec 23, 2016, 09.45 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18

India growth story intact; 3 Fed hikes unlikely: Citi

Willem H Buiter, Global Chief Economist, Citi is of the belief that the demonetisation process in India will only have a minor impact on growth and will not alter the underlying India growth story.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

India growth story intact; 3 Fed hikes unlikely: Citi

Willem H Buiter, Global Chief Economist, Citi is of the belief that the demonetisation process in India will only have a minor impact on growth and will not alter the underlying India growth story.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Willem Buiter (more)

Global Chief Economist, Citi |

Willem H Buiter, Global Chief Economist, Citi is of the belief that the demonetisation process in India will only have a minor impact on growth and will not alter the underlying India growth story.

Demonetisation could be just a small currency pimple on growth, he said. It should have been an act of surprise but only when new cash was ready.

Sharing his view on global growth and US economy, he said although global growth could be a bit stronger in 2017, there are risks to the downside. Meanwhile, emerging markets would perform slightly better than advanced economies in 2017, said Buiter.

With regards to the US dollar, he said if fiscal stimulus as promised by Donald Trump goes through the Congress then it would push the dollar higher.

Moreover, he does not think US Federal Reserve will go through three hikes as proposed. More rates will be seen in 2018 than 2017, he said.

more to come

 

Tags  Willem H Buiter Global Chief Economist Citi demonetisation India growth story US economy Congress fiscal stimulus
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
India growth story intact; 3 Fed hikes unlikely: Citi

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login