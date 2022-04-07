English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeShowsSimply save

    Simply Save | Make the most of small and midcap funds

    Pankaj Tibrewal, Senior Fund Manager, Kotak Mutual Fund, tells Kayezad Adajania, about the many facets of small and midcap funds, on Simply Save, Moneycontrol's very own personal finance podcast, presented by Kotak Mutual Fund

    Moneycontrol News
    April 07, 2022 / 03:18 PM IST

    Pankaj Tibrewal, Senior Fund Manager, Kotak Mutual Fund, tells Kayezad Adajania, about the many facets of small and midcap funds, on Simply Save, Moneycontrol's very own personal finance podcast, presented by Kotak Mutual Fund



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Kotak Mutual Fund #midcap funds #Moneycontrol podcast #personal finance #Podacst #small funds
    first published: Apr 7, 2022 03:18 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.