World Economic Forum to be held in Davos in January 2022

The meeting will focus on accelerating stakeholder capitalism, harnessing the technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and ensuring a more inclusive future of work, WEF organisers said in a statement.

Reuters
September 17, 2021 / 07:21 AM IST
The World Economic Forum (WEF) is to take place in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos next year on January 17-21, reverting to an in-person meeting of world and business leaders, organisers said on Thursday.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced organisers last year to shift the WEF annual meeting to Singapore and then cancel it altogether, raising questions over whether the high-profile event would return to Switzerland at all.
first published: Sep 17, 2021 07:22 am

