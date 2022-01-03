MARKET NEWS

'Willing to host SAARC summit, India can join virtually', says Pakistan foreign minister

No SAARC summit has been held since 2016, when it was cancelled after India, along with Afghanistan, Bhutan and Bangladesh, decided not to attend due to the cross-border militant attack in Jammu & Kashmir's Uri.

Moneycontrol News
January 03, 2022 / 05:08 PM IST
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi (File image: Reuters)

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi (File image: Reuters)

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on January 3 said his country is willing to host a summit of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), and India, which is a member of the eight-nation grouping, "can join virtually".

The remarks in relation to New Delhi's participation were made by Qureshi during a press briefing. It was yet to be confirmed whether an official invite has been issued to the Government of India.

"Pakistan is willing to host SAARC summit but India should not stop others to join it. India can join virtually," Qureshi told reporters in Islamabad.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) was yet to respond at the time of writing this report.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE | Govt refocuses on SAARC to counter China

Notably, the last SAARC summit was held in 2014 in Nepal. Since then, no summit of the South Asian bloc of countries has been held -- which experts attribute to the prevailing tensions between India and Pakistan.

Pakistan was scheduled to host the biennial summit in November 2016, but it was cancelled after India, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Bhutan decided not to participate due to the cross-border militant attack on an Indian Army camp in Jammu & Kashmir's Uri.

Over the past few months, speculations have gained pace over the likely re-activation of the multilateral grouping.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, during his meeting with Secretary-General of SAARC, Esala Ruwan Weerakoon on December 24, said he hopes to host the SAARC Summit in the country "when artificial obstacle created in its way would be removed".

A statement issued by the Pakistan Foreign Office said Khan reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to the mutually beneficial goals and objectives embodied in the SAARC Charter.

The Pakistan PM "emphasised on strengthening cooperation on issues of common interest including climate change, education, poverty alleviation, energy integration and health challenges" the FO said.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Imran Khan #India #Pakistan #SAARC #Shah Mehmood Qureshi
first published: Jan 3, 2022 05:08 pm

