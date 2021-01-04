MARKET NEWS

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange can't be extradited to US, says British judge

Julian Assange was set to learn on January 3 whether a British judge has approved his extradition to the US to face charges including espionage over the release of secret US military documents.

Moneycontrol News
January 04, 2021 / 05:15 PM IST
Julian Assange (Image: Reuters)

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange should not be extradited to the US, a British court has ruled.

Assange was set to learn on January 3 whether a British judge has approved his extradition to the US to face charges including espionage over the release of secret US military documents.

US authorities accuse Australian-born Assange, 49, of 18 counts relating to Wikileaks’ release of vast troves of confidential US military records and diplomatic cables which they said had put lives in danger.

His lawyers had argued the entire prosecution was politically-motivated, powered by U.S. President Donald Trump and that his extradition posed a severe threat to the work of journalists.

At a hearing at London’s Old Bailey, Judge Vanessa Baraitser rejected nearly all his legal team’s arguments but said she could not extradite him as there was a real risk he would commit suicide and ordered his discharge.

“Faced with conditions of near total isolation...I am satisfied that the procedures (outline by U.S. authorities) will not prevent Mr. Assange from finding a way to commit suicide,” she said.

With inputs from Reuters
TAGS: #Julian Assange #UK Court #US
first published: Jan 4, 2021 05:04 pm

