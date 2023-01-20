English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Wayfair prepares to cut more than 1,000 jobs

    Wayfair joins a growing list of U.S. companies - ranging from tech giants and Wall Street banks to food delivery firms - which are shedding their workforce amid worries of an economic downturn.

    Reuters
    January 20, 2023 / 07:07 AM IST
    (Representative Image: Shutterstock)

    (Representative Image: Shutterstock)

    Online furniture retailer Wayfair Inc is preparing to lay off over 1,000 workers, or more than 5% of its workforce, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

    Wayfair joins a growing list of U.S. companies - ranging from tech giants and Wall Street banks to food delivery firms - which are shedding their workforce amid worries of an economic downturn.

    Wayfair did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

    The company said in August it was cutting about 870 jobs, or about 5% of its global workforce at that time, in a bid to trim operating costs amid waning demand for furniture and home decor from pandemic highs.
    Reuters
    Tags: #jobs #Wayfair #World News
    first published: Jan 20, 2023 07:07 am