Volkswagen brings VW bus back to North American market after 20 years

Volkswagen will start selling battery-powered versions of its VW bus in North America from 2024 onwards, the carmaker said on Friday, in what marks the reintroduction of the iconic model after a two-decade hiatus.

The introduction of the fully electric ID. Buzz will also include an extra-long version that can seat up to seven passengers and features a larger 85 kilowatt hour (kWh) battery to increase range.

"With the T4 generation, the VW bus left the USA and Canada 20 years ago. But the microbus as the VW bus is called between New York and San Francisco has retained its cult status right up to the present day," Volkswagen said in a statement.

All ID. Buzz vehicles for the North American market will be built at Volkswagen's plant in Hanover, Germany, the company said, adding batteries could be charged from 10%-80% in 25 minutes at available rapid charging stations.