English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Virgin Galactic plans first commercial space service for June; shares take off

    The first spaceflight, called "Galactic 01", is planned between June 27 and June 30, the company said.

    Reuters
    June 16, 2023 / 09:13 AM IST
    Virgin Galactic plans first commercial space service for June; shares take off

    Virgin Galactic plans first commercial space service for June; shares take off

    Virgin Galactic Holdings, the space tourism firm founded by Richard Branson, said on Thursday its long-awaited commercial spaceflight service would launch later this month, sending its shares up over 55% in trading after the bell.

    The first spaceflight, called "Galactic 01", is planned between June 27 and June 30, the company said.

    "Galactic 02" will follow in early August, with monthly spaceflights expected thereafter, the company said.

    Shares of Virgin Galactic had lost over two-thirds of their value last year due to delays in the company's launch of commercial service. Shares were up at $6.30 in aftermarket trading on Thursday.

    The company had suspended flights of the spaceplane VSS Unity and its carrier plane in 2021 to make various spacecraft enhancements, delaying its debut customer mission to the edge of space.

    But in February, it said it had completed a lengthy upgrade period for its centerpiece tourist spacecraft, clearing the path for its first commercial spaceflight. Shares of the company have risen about 16% so far in 2023.

    The first commercial mission will carry three crew members from the Italian Air Force and the National Research Council of Italy to conduct microgravity research, Virgin Galactic said.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Reuters
    Tags: #commercial space #Virgin Galactic #World News
    first published: Jun 16, 2023 09:13 am