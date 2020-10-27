172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|us-to-announce-plan-for-medicare-medicaid-to-cover-early-covid-19-vaccine-politico-6021191.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 27, 2020 11:43 AM IST | Source: Reuters

US to announce plan for Medicare, Medicaid to cover early COVID-19 vaccine: Politico

According to the plans, Medicare and Medicaid will now cover vaccines that receive emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration.

Reuters

The US Trump administration will this week announce a plan to cover out-of-pocket costs of COVID-19 vaccines for millions of Americans who receive Medicare or Medicaid, Politico reported late on Monday, citing four people with knowledge of the plan.


According to the plans, Medicare and Medicaid will now cover vaccines that receive emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration. The changes are expected to be announced on Tuesday or Wednesday by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the report added.


The planned rule will also address other COVID-19 related issues like expanding flexibility for Medicaid patients seeking care for the coronavirus, Politico reported.


CMS did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular working hours.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
First Published on Oct 27, 2020 11:37 am

