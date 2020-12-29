MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join the Moneycontrol Knowledge Summit on "CANSLIM approach for investing and trading" with Mayuresh Joshi on 30th Dec, 5 PM
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

US to allow small drones to fly over people and at night

Previously, small drone operations over people were limited to operations over people who were directly participating in the operation, located under a covered structure, or inside a stationary vehicle - unless operators had obtained a waiver from the FAA.

Reuters
December 29, 2020 / 06:50 PM IST
Representational Image

Representational Image


Small drones will be allowed to fly over people and at night in the United States, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Monday, a significant step toward their use for widespread commercial deliveries.

The FAA said its long-awaited rules for the drones, also known as unmanned aerial vehicles, will address security concerns by requiring remote identification technology in most cases to enable their identification from the ground.


Previously, small drone operations over people were limited to operations over people who were directly participating in the operation, located under a covered structure, or inside a stationary vehicle - unless operators had obtained a waiver from the FAA.


The rules will take effect 60 days after publication in the federal register in January. Drone manufacturers will have 18 months to begin producing drones with Remote ID, and operators will have an additional year to provide Remote ID.


There are other, more complicated rules that allow for operations at night and over people for larger drones in some cases.


“The new rules make way for the further integration of drones into our airspace by addressing safety and security concerns,” FAA Administrator Steve Dickson said.

“They get us closer to the day when we will more routinely see drone operations such as the delivery of packages.”

Reuters
TAGS: #drones #Federal Aviation Administration #United States #World News
first published: Dec 29, 2020 06:50 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | 6 Indians test positive for new COVID-19 variant; Wuhan cases may have been 10 times higher than official tally

Coronavirus Essential | 6 Indians test positive for new COVID-19 variant; Wuhan cases may have been 10 times higher than official tally

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.