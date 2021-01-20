Bomb threat at US Supreme Court moments before Joe Biden's inauguration: Report

The US Supreme Court building (File Image)

The United States Supreme Court received a bomb threat on January 20, reported CNN. The threat was reported around 9:30 am, less than an hour before US President-elect Joe Biden’s swearing-in ceremony.

CNN reported increased national guard presence outside the Supreme Court building following the bomb threat.

The court’s public information officer has stated that no one was asked to leave the premises, but the building was searched following the threat.

The bomb threat comes as people have been gathering at the US Capitol for the inauguration Joe Biden.

Biden's inauguration ceremony will be taking place at the US Capitol, which is located right across the street from the US Supreme Court building.