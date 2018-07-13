App
Last Updated : Jul 13, 2018 05:32 PM IST | Source: Reuters

US President Donald Trump says relationship with UK is very, very strong

"We've got a lot to discuss," May said, adding that they would discuss the so-called special relationship between the United States and United Kingdom as well as the real opportunities for a trade deal.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

After publicly criticising British Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit strategy, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that the relationship was "very, very strong."

"We really have a very good relationship," Trump said.

"Today we are talking trade and we are talking military," Trump said.

When asked by reporters if they had discussed an interview in which Trump criticised May's Brexit strategy, May said:

"We've got a lot to discuss," May said, adding that they would discuss the so-called special relationship between the United States and United Kingdom as well as the real opportunities for a trade deal.
First Published on Jul 13, 2018 05:27 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Donald Trump #Theresa May #World News

