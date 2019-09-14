App
Last Updated : Sep 14, 2019 08:06 PM IST | Source: Reuters

US President Donald Trump confirms death of Al Qaeda heir Hamza bin Laden in anti-terror operations

The White House said the operation took place in the Afghanistan-Pakistan region.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
The White House said in a statement on September 14 that Hamza bin Laden, a son of slain Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden and himself a notable figure in the militant group, was killed in a U.S. counter-terrorism operation.

The White House said the operation took place in the Afghanistan-Pakistan region.

"The loss of Hamza bin Ladin not only deprives Al-Qaeda of important leadership skills and the symbolic connection to his father, but undermines important operational activities of the group," the statement said.

First Published on Sep 14, 2019 07:29 pm

tags #Donald Trump #United States (US)

