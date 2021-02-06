US Navy veteran gets back wallet lost 53 years ago in Antarctica

Paul Grisham holds his 1968 Navy ID card at his home in San Diego Image Nelvin C Cepeda/AP)

Paul Grisham, a retired US Navy meteorologist, received his wallet which was lost 53 years ago in Antarctica. The 91-year-old, now residing in California's San Diego, was left shocked on finding the wallet which he never thought to see again.

The wallet included his Navy ID card, a pocket reference card, tax withholding statement, a beer punch card and small mementos linked to his assignment in Antarctica, a local daily reported.

Grisham was in the continent in 1967 on a 13-month assignment linked to US Navy's "Operation Deep Freeze".

A resident of Douglas, Arizona, Grisham had joined the naval forces in 1948, and retired in 1977. During the three-decade tenure, he served as weather technician and then a weather forecaster.

His wallet in Antarctica was found in 2014, during the demolition of a building at McMurdo Station on Ross Island of the continent.

While Grisham's ID cards were recognisable, finding him was a challenge and took nearly six years.

Two New Hampshire residents Stephen Decato and his daughter Sarah Lindbergh, and Bruce McKee, a member of the nonprofit Indiana Spirit of '45, had gained a reputation after returning a navy service ID bracelet to its owner. They were approached by the authorities to similarly find Grisham.