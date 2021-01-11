MARKET NEWS

US House of Representatives to consider impeachment article on January 13: Lawmaker

"It is important that we act, and it is important that we act in a very serious and deliberative manner," Representative Jim McGovern told CNN in an interview on Monday.

Reuters
January 11, 2021 / 08:26 PM IST

The chairman of the US House of Representatives' Rules Committee said he expected the article of impeachment against President Donald Trump to get to the House floor for a vote on Wednesday and predicted it will pass.

"We expect this up on the floor on Wednesday. And I expect that it will pass."
Reuters
first published: Jan 11, 2021 08:25 pm

