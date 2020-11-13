PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
DIWALI OFFER :Be a Pro and get Voot Select. Subscribe Now!
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Nov 13, 2020 01:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

US Election 2020 | Joe Biden wins Arizona, consolidates lead over Donald Trump

Joe Biden, a Democrat, has won Arizona, flipping a longtime Republican stronghold, CNN reported. The state’s 11 Electoral College votes bring 77-year-old Biden’s lead to 290-217 and put further pressure on President Trump, who has yet to concede the election held on November 3.

PTI

President-elect Joe Biden has narrowly won Arizona, major US media outlets projected on Friday, capturing the state’s 11 electoral votes and consolidating his lead over his Republican rival and incumbent US President Donald Trump.

Biden, a Democrat, has won Arizona, flipping a longtime Republican stronghold, CNN reported.

The state’s 11 Electoral College votes bring 77-year-old Biden’s lead to 290-217 and put further pressure on President Trump, who has yet to concede the election held on November 3.

Close

Trump, 74, has been making baseless attacks on the vote counts favouring Biden.

Biden, who won the state by about 11,000 votes, or 0.3 percentage points, is the first Democratic presidential candidate to carry the state since President Bill Clinton in 1996, The New York Times reported.

Arizona has not voted for a Democrat for president since 1996.

In 2016, Trump beat Hillary Clinton there. Arizona has not voted for a Democrat for president since 1996.

The race was called on the ninth day of counting after Election Day, NBC News reported. This leaves only North Carolina and Georgia as states that have not yet been called. They are both still rated as "too close to call,” it reported.

This leaves only North Carolina and Georgia as states that have not yet been called.

To win the race to the White House, the winner has to garner at least 270 electoral votes out of the 538-member Electoral College votes.
First Published on Nov 13, 2020 01:17 pm

tags #Arizona #Donald Trump #Joe Biden #United States #US Election 2020 #US presidential election #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.