US Election 2020: Here's what you need to know about the families of Joe Biden, Kamala Harris

US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have both often spoken about their respective families, who were present while the duo gave their victory speeches on November 7.

Biden and Harris are set to move into the White House in January 2021.

Joe Biden's family

Jill Biden, the President-elect's wife, will continue her role as a professor at Northern Virginia Community College, making her the only First Lady to have a job outside of her role at the White House.

She is Joe Biden's second wife, and the couple have a daughter Ashley. As First Lady, she will likely work on education issues and relaunch Joining Forces, a mission to rally around military families, according to an AFP report.

"Jill's a mom — a military mom — and an educator. She has dedicated her life to education, but teaching isn't just what she does — it's who she is," Biden said during his victory speech at Wilmington, Delaware.

Biden's first wife Neilia Hunter and their daughter Naomi passed away in a car accident in 1972. The couple had two other children - Hunter, who is currently a lawyer, and Beau, who died due brain cancer in 2015.

Kamala Harris' family

Harris was born to Shyamala Gopalan and Donald Harris, who immigrated to the US from India and Jamaica respectively.

Harris' mixed heritage makes her the first woman to be elected as Vice President.

Harris has often spoken about the Indian side of her family, particularly about her late mother and late grandfather PV Gopalan.

"And to the woman most responsible for my presence here today, my mother, who is always in our hearts. When she came here from India at the age of 19, she did not quite imagine this moment, but she believes so deeply in an America where a moment like this is possible," Harris said during her victory speech on November 7.

Gopalan, a biomedical scientist, was from Tamil Nadu and moved to the US at the age of 19. She married Donald Harris in 1963, but later divorced him in 1971.

Kamala Harris is married to Douglas Emhoff, an entertainment lawyer, which would make him the first Second Gentleman of the US.

Harris' younger sister Maya, who is also a lawyer, actively expresses her support for the former on social media.