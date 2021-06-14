COVID 19 | US donates 80 vials of Pfizer vaccine to Trinidad and Tobago, a nation with 1.4 million population

Representative image



USA Donates Vaccines to Trinidad and Tobago pic.twitter.com/5S0OTQfJU5

— U.S. Embassy POS (@USinTT) June 14, 2021

The United States of America has donated 80 vials of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to the Caribbean island nation of Trinidad & Tobago. The US Embassy of Port of Spain Trinidad and Tobago tweeted this on June 14 saying, "We believe that every vaccine counts".

Earlier on June 13, the Ministry of National Security of Trinidad and Tobago, put out a media release acknowledging the US's donation. However, the release did not mention the exact quantity of doses received. Instead, it read, "The Ministry of National Security wishes to advise that it has accepted a small donation of Pfizer vaccines from the Government of the United States of America for use by national security".

Trinidad & Tobago, which has a population of around 1.4 million, has been relying on foreign donations of vaccines to fuel its immunization program. Under the World Health Organization’s Covax vaccine-sharing program, 100,800 doses were allocated, with two out of three shipments of 33,600 doses delivered so far.

On June 10, the United States said it will donate 500 million Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to the 100 lowest income countries in the world and will seek no favors in exchange for the doses.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The United States will pay Pfizer about $3.5 billion for the doses and the contract will be finalized in coming weeks, the official said. The official said the United States expects to deliver 200 million doses this year, starting in August, and 300 million in the first half of next year.