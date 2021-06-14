COVID 19 | US donates 80 vials of Pfizer vaccine to Trinidad and Tobago, a nation with 1.4 million population
On June 13, the Ministry of National Security of Trinidad and Tobago, put out a media release acknowledging the US's donation.
The United States of America has donated 80 vials of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to the Caribbean island nation of Trinidad & Tobago. The US Embassy of Port of Spain Trinidad and Tobago tweeted this on June 14 saying, "We believe that every vaccine counts".
Earlier on June 13, the Ministry of National Security of Trinidad and Tobago, put out a media release acknowledging the US's donation. However, the release did not mention the exact quantity of doses received. Instead, it read, "The Ministry of National Security wishes to advise that it has accepted a small donation of Pfizer vaccines from the Government of the United States of America for use by national security".
Trinidad & Tobago, which has a population of around 1.4 million, has been relying on foreign donations of vaccines to fuel its immunization program. Under the World Health Organization’s Covax vaccine-sharing program, 100,800 doses were allocated, with two out of three shipments of 33,600 doses delivered so far.
On June 10, the United States said it will donate 500 million Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to the 100 lowest income countries in the world and will seek no favors in exchange for the doses.
The United States will pay Pfizer about $3.5 billion for the doses and the contract will be finalized in coming weeks, the official said. The official said the United States expects to deliver 200 million doses this year, starting in August, and 300 million in the first half of next year.