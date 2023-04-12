English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register Now : Join us for AWS presents TRANSFORMING A BILLION LIVES webinar on Wednesday, 19th April 2023 | 3.00pm onwards
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    US approves potential sale of HIMARS rockets to Morocco for estimated $524.2 million

    The State Department has also approved the possible sale of Joint Stand Off Weapons and related equipment to Morocco for an estimated cost of $250 million, the Pentagon said.

    Reuters
    April 12, 2023 / 06:47 AM IST
    US approves potential sale of HIMARS rockets to Morocco for estimated $524.2 million

    US approves potential sale of HIMARS rockets to Morocco for estimated $524.2 million

    The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of HIMARS artillery rocket systems and related equipment to Morocco in a deal valued at up to $524 million, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

    The State Department has also approved the possible sale of Joint Stand Off Weapons and related equipment to Morocco for an estimated cost of $250 million, the Pentagon said.

    It said the principal contractors for the HIMARS will be Lockheed Martin; L3Harris; Raytheon; COBHAM; Oshkosh Defense; AAR Corp; and AM General LLC.

    The principal contractor for the Joint Stand Off Weapons will be Raytheon, the Pentagon said.

    Reuters
    Tags: #HIMARS rockets #Morocco #US #World News
    first published: Apr 12, 2023 06:47 am