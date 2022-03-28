English
    UN Security Council asks Taliban to allow Afghan girls to attend school

    "The members of the Security Council ... reaffirmed the right to education for all Afghans, including girls," a statement from the United Nations on Sunday said.

    Reuters
    March 28, 2022 / 09:58 AM IST
    Her sister Hadia, who is 10, has noticed that some of her former teachers and classmates are no longer around - she assumes they were among thousands of Afghans who fled Kabul in the chaotic weeks that followed the Taliban's conquest. (Image: Reuters)

    Her sister Hadia, who is 10, has noticed that some of her former teachers and classmates are no longer around - she assumes they were among thousands of Afghans who fled Kabul in the chaotic weeks that followed the Taliban's conquest. (Image: Reuters)

    The United Nations Security Council has expressed deep concern over a decision by Afghanistan's Taliban rulers to deny girls access to high school education and called on the group to reopen schools for female students without delay.

    Last week, the Taliban backtracked on an announcement that high schools would open for girls, saying they would remain closed until a plan was drawn up in accordance with Islamic law for them to reopen.

    The United States abruptly cancelled meetings with the Taliban in Doha that were set to address key economic issues because of the decision, U.S. officials said on Friday.

    The Security Council asked Deborah Lyons, the U.N. Special Representative for Afghanistan, to engage with relevant Afghan authorities and stakeholders on the issue and report back on progress.
    Reuters
    first published: Mar 28, 2022 09:58 am
