English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Register for INTRAZON 3.0 |India's Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference at just 600 INR for PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres hails extension of Ukraine export grain deal

    UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Thursday welcomed the extension of an agreement allowing Ukraine to export grain.

    Reuters
    November 17, 2022 / 01:36 PM IST
    UN Chief Antonio Guterres

    UN Chief Antonio Guterres

    UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Thursday welcomed the extension of an agreement allowing Ukraine to export grain.

    "I welcome the agreement by all parties to continue the Black Sea Grain Initiative to facilitate the safe navigation of export of grain, foodstuffs and fertilizers from Ukraine," Guterres said in a statement, shared by the Istanbul-based Joint Coordination Center (JCC) that has been overseeing the agreement brokered by Turkey and the UN.

    "The United Nations is also fully committed to removing the remaining obstacles to exporting food and fertilizers from the Russian Federation," he said.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Antonio Guterres #Black Sea #World News
    first published: Nov 17, 2022 01:32 pm