    Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky, Russia's Vladimir Putin invited to G20 summit: Indonesian President Joko Widodo

    "I have invited President Zelenskyy to attend the G20 summit," President Joko Widodo said on television, suggesting a compromise had been reached following Western pressure to bar Russia from the event in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

    AFP
    April 29, 2022 / 03:13 PM IST
    Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) and his Ukranian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy (right).

    Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the G20 summit in November and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky has also been invited, the leader of host nation Indonesia said Friday.

    "I have invited President Zelenskyy to attend the G20 summit," President Joko Widodo said on television, suggesting a compromise had been reached following Western pressure to bar Russia from the event in response to its invasion of Ukraine.



    AFP
    first published: Apr 29, 2022 03:13 pm
