English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    UK unemployment dips to 3.8%: Official

    The unemployment rate decreased to 3.8 percent from 3.9 percent in the three months to the end of March, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.

    AFP
    June 13, 2023 / 12:22 PM IST
    UK unemployment dips to 3.8%: Official

    UK unemployment dips to 3.8%: Official

    UK unemployment eased in the three months to the end of April but wage rises continue to lag inflation, official data showed Tuesday.

    The unemployment rate decreased to 3.8 percent from 3.9 percent in the three months to the end of March, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.

    "While there has been another drop in the number of people neither working nor looking for work... those outside the jobs market due to long-term sickness continues to rise, to a new record," noted Darren Morgan, director of economic statistics at the ONS.

    "In cash terms, basic pay is now growing at its fastest since current records began, apart from the period when the figures were distorted by the pandemic.

    "However, even so, wage rises continue to lag behind inflation," he added.

    Morgan said the number of people in work had past its pre-pandemic level for the first time, setting a new high.

    "The biggest driver in recent jobs growth... is health and social care, followed by hospitality," he said.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    AFP
    Tags: #Uk unemployment #World News
    first published: Jun 13, 2023 12:22 pm