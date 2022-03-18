English
    UK regulator revokes licence of Russia-backed broadcaster RT

    The regulator, Ofcom, said it a statement that it did not consider RT's licensee, ANO TV Novosti, to be “fit and proper to hold a UK broadcast license.”

    PTI
    March 18, 2022 / 02:38 PM IST
    Vladimir Putin (file image)

    Vladimir Putin (file image)

    Britain's communications regulator has revoked the licence of Russian-backed broadcaster RT amid investigations of its coverage of the Ukraine war.

    The regulator, Ofcom, said it a statement that it did not consider RT's licensee, ANO TV Novosti, to be “fit and proper to hold a UK broadcast license.”

    Ofcom says Friday's decision followed 29 ongoing investigations into the impartiality of RT's news and current affairs coverage of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

    The regulator says: “We have concluded that we cannot be satisfied that RT can be a responsible broadcaster in the current circumstances. Ofcom is therefore revoking RT's licence to broadcast with immediate effect.''
    first published: Mar 18, 2022 02:38 pm
