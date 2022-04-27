English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Twitter-Elon Musk deal includes $1 billion termination fee

    One of the conditions for Musk's payment is if the deal falls through because the equity, debt and or margin loan financing needed is not funded, the filing said.

    Reuters
    April 27, 2022 / 06:31 AM IST

    Elon Musk will have to pay Twitter Inc a fee of $1 billion if the billionaire terminates his $44 billion cash deal for the social media company, it said in a filing on Tuesday.

    One of the conditions for Musk's payment is if the deal falls through because the equity, debt and or margin loan financing needed is not funded, the filing said.

    Twitter said on Monday that Musk had secured $25.5 billion of debt and margin loan financing and is providing a $21 billion equity commitment.

    Twitter, which is subject to "no-shop" restrictions, will have to pay the same termination fee under specified circumstances, the filing said.

    The filing also disclosed that the deal could be terminated if not closed by Oct. 24. The date could be extended for another six months to meet certain closing conditions such as antitrust and foreign investment clearances.

    Close
    Musk, who is also the chief executive of electric-car maker Tesla Inc, clinched a deal to buy Twitter on Monday in a transaction that will shift control of the social media platform populated by millions of users and global leaders to the world's richest person.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Reuters
    Tags: #Elon Musk #Twitter #World News
    first published: Apr 27, 2022 06:31 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.