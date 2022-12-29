English
    Twitter down for thousands of users: Downdetector.com

    Over 10,000 users reported issues with accessing the social media website in the United States as of 7:40 pm ET. Some users also complained that their Twitter notifications were not working.

    Reuters
    December 29, 2022 / 07:03 AM IST
    A look at other social media platforms which can serve as an alternative to Twitter. (Representative image)

    Twitter Inc was down for thousands of users on Wednesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

    Reuters
